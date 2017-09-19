Man stabbed in back in argument over gas pump

YOUNGSTOWN — A 29-year-old man told police Monday evening he was stabbed in the back after arguing with someone over a gas pump at an East Side service station.

Officers were called to Northside Medical Center about 10 p.m., where the man told police he had pulled up to a gas pump at McGuffey Road and Albert Street about the same time as another car.

The victim and a person in his car argued with the driver of the other car, reports said, over who would pump gas first. The victim said he was walking inside to pay for his gas when he was stabbed in the back.

The victim did give police a description of the other car, reports said.