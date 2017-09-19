Man and woman treated for opiate overdoses, woman charged on warrant

YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested a woman on a warrant after treating her and her boyfriend for opiate overdoses.

Officers were called about 10:10 a.m. Monday to a home on East Avondale Avenue where they found a man on the floor unconscious and having trouble breathing.

Reports said police asked the man’s girlfriend, Kristy Serrecchio, 38, if he had a history of drug abuse and she said he used to take a heroin.

Officers went outside and a witness told them they saw the man get into a car with someone for several minutes before going back in the South Side house, reports said. Reports said when police went back in the house Serrecchio looked ill and told police she took some cold medicine.

Reports said police found a bottle of pills on a nearby table and Serrecchio was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital by paramedics, who gave her and her boyfriend doses of the opiate-reversal antidote Narcan.

While at the hospital, reports said a records check showed Serrecchio has a warrant from municipal court for failing to appear on a traffic charge. A police hold was placed on her at the hospital.