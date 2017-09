Lockup List Tuesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BEMBRY, CRAIG L 07/09/1991ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest of Probationer

CHESTER, MELISSA ELLEN 12/18/1983 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

COFFER, KELLI DARNELL 11/03/1983 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Nonsupport of Dependents

DAVIS, RYAN L 02/16/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

FLETCHER, ERYCK 02/22/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Weapons While Under Disability

GILMORE, KADEEM L 04/02/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

JONES, BRANDON JAMAL 06/15/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

LITTLEJOHN, LOUIS A 10/20/1955 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Murder

ROYAL, MARVIN E 04/02/1979 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

SELLEY, NATHAN LEE 09/01/1987 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

YAPLE, JODY LYNN 09/27/1976 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALVARADO, YOLANDA E 04/12/1976 09/17/2017 Q & R

BAKER, JOHN K 05/08/1965 08/30/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BELTON, DEMOND O 12/28/1994 08/20/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

RIVERA, MARIA JANE 07/24/1979 09/12/2017 BONDED OUT

SCHULTZ, MICHAEL 10/18/1982 05/09/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SPRAGUE, MIRANDA L 08/10/1988 08/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY