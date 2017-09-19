Kent State athlete’s death ruled ’exertional heat stroke’

KENT, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio coroner has ruled exertional heat stroke caused the death of a Kent State University football player after an off-season morning workout.

The Portage County Coroner Office’s released the findings of an autopsy of Tyler Heintz on Monday. Heintz died June 13 when he was hospitalized after conditioning drills at Dix Stadium.

The school fired a strength and conditioning coach who was at the workout because it said he had given false information about his certification. The coach said he had been upfront about his credentials and was working toward certification.

Heintz, an incoming freshman, was recruited from Kenton High School as an offensive lineman.