JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

French president calls US climate move a mistake


Published: Tue, September 19, 2017 @ 3:38 p.m.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord "a mistake."

At a news conference after his address today to the U.N. General Assembly, Macron said that he and Trump "disagree on climate."

Still, the French leader called the United States a "historic partner" of France – "now and in the future."

Macron says he will continue to talk with Trump "in the hope that he comes back" to the climate accord. He called the accord "a moral, economic and social necessity."

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes