French president calls US climate move a mistake

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is calling President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord "a mistake."

At a news conference after his address today to the U.N. General Assembly, Macron said that he and Trump "disagree on climate."

Still, the French leader called the United States a "historic partner" of France – "now and in the future."

Macron says he will continue to talk with Trump "in the hope that he comes back" to the climate accord. He called the accord "a moral, economic and social necessity."