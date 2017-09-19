Ex-Boardman teacher gets 6 months for violating probation

YOUNGSTOWN — A former Boardman teacher today stipulated that he violated his probation on a sexual battery charge.

Jay Dana, 60, will serve six months in the Mahoning County jail with credit for 69 days served after agreeing to the stipulation today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The deal was agreed upon by prosecutors, defense attorneys, and probation departments from both Florida and Mahoning County.

Dana admitted to being twice away from his GPS monitoring while he was in Florida.

Under the terms of his probation he was not allowed to be away from his monitoring device.

Dana was indicted on charges in 2013 that he molested three women after he slipped something in their drinks that rendered them ill.

Dana had retired as a teacher in 2011.

Although a hearing was scheduled, no hearing was actually held.

Dana agreed to the stipulation and sentence and opted not to have a hearing.