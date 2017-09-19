Efforts aimed at more Ohio dog breeder regulations move forward

COLUMBUS (AP) — Animal-rights advocates wanting some dog breeders in Ohio to meet additional animal0care standards have won approval to move forward in their efforts.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has certified the advocates’ petition summary for a ballot proposal requiring dog breeders with eight or more unspayed females and annual sales of more than 15 dogs to meet certain standards.

DeWine called the summary a “fair and truthful” statement of the proposal entitled The Ohio Puppy Mill Prevention Amendment. He also certified the petition to amend Ohio’s Constitution as including the necessary 1,000 valid signatures from registered voters.

The next step is for the state ballot board to determine if the amendment contains a single issue or multiple issues. Petitioners must collect the required number of signatures for each issue.