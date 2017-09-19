JOBS
Canfield Fair Foundation receives $950K in donations for new Junior Fair Coliseum


Published: Tue, September 19, 2017 @ 3:05 p.m.

CANFIELD — The Canfield Fair Foundation announced today it recently received 10 donations, totaling $950,000, for the capital campaign raising money for a new Junior Fair Coliseum. These gifts bring the capital campaign contributions to more than $2 million, according to a news release.

Among the recent donations is an anonymous contribution for which the donor will match other donations up to $200,000.

The campaign also received donations from the John S. and Delores M. Andrews Trust, the Youngstown Foundation, Farmers National Bank, a gift honoring Ray and Mildred Hendricks, Hollywood Gaming, the Ralph Witmer Family, Leonard Truck and Trailer, the Brian Benyo family and Ohio Ag Equipment.

