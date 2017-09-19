Boil alert issued for some customers in Jackson Township

NORTH JACKSON — Today the Mahoning County Metro Sewer District experienced a water depressurization event due to a waterline break. The failure affected customers on these Jackson Township streets: Tolland, Jersey, Delaware, Kenmore, Normady, Friedham, Rosemont, Avalon, Lynfield, and Red Dog Lane.

Due to the low water pressure that resulted from the break, the county's Sanitary Engineering Department is recommending all Jackson Milton Metro Water customers in the affected area boil their water used for drinking and cooking. A rolling boil for one minute is adequate.

Contact the sanitary engineering department with questions at 330-793-5514.