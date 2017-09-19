Boardman mom jailed after witness says she beat multi-disabled daughter

BOARDMAN

A township woman is in jail after a Boardman schools bus driver and aide reported seeing the woman beating her 11-year-old special-needs daughter.

The bus driver reported the incident to the Center Intermediate School administration, leading police to get involved. A few hours later, Shermelle Tindell, 28, of Cook Avenue was arrested on charges of domestic violence and endangering children. The endangering-children charge is a felony.

According to a police report, the bus driver and aide told police they witnessed Tindell and her daughter “scuffling in the driveway” as the bus pulled up to their residence. The report describes the girl as having multiple disabilities.

The aide told police she saw Tindell punch the girl in the head, causing the child to fall to the ground. While the girl lay on the ground in the fetal position, Tindell “continued punching her and then began kicking her,” according to the report.

The aide reported she then saw Tindell grab the girl’s head and begin “banging it on the pavement.”

