Austintown police investigating attempted abduction of boy

AUSTINTOWN — Police are investigating an allegation from a 10-year-old boy who told his mother a woman tried to abduct him Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.

A woman in her 40s or 50s grabbed his wrist outside the La Chateau Apartments on New Hampshire Court, the child told police.

She parked her car nearby while he was playing near a tree. The child believed she was trying to pull him into her car.

The child struck the woman's wrist and ran into the house, where his mother described him as panicked, the report said. It also said the child's palm was cut by the woman's nails.

There were no witnesses other than the child, who reported his alleged assailant was a black female in a charcoal gray Mazda SUV.