Austintown Intermediate School's dads and kids' pizza night is Wednesday

AUSTINTOWN — From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday Austintown Intermediate School will have its second annual ‘Dads and Kids’ Pizza Night. Free pizza and drinks will be provided at 6 p.m. and presentation about the WATCH D.O.G.S. program will follow at 6:15 p.m.

WATCH D.O.G.S. (Dads Of Great Students), is an innovative program being used in schools across America which helps them to be positively impacted by the committed involvement of fathers and father-figures in their student’s life.