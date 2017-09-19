JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Austintown Intermediate School's dads and kids' pizza night is Wednesday


Published: Tue, September 19, 2017 @ 12:25 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday Austintown Intermediate School will have its second annual ‘Dads and Kids’ Pizza Night. Free pizza and drinks will be provided at 6 p.m. and presentation about the WATCH D.O.G.S. program will follow at 6:15 p.m.

WATCH D.O.G.S. (Dads Of Great Students), is an innovative program being used in schools across America which helps them to be positively impacted by the committed involvement of fathers and father-figures in their student’s life.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes