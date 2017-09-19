4 mayoral candidates explain how they would bring more business to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

For Youngstown to progress, the four mayoral candidates agree improving the city’s business climate is key.

The candidates said Tuesday at a Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber Government Affairs Council forum at Stambaugh Auditorium that growing and retaining businesses are critical to the city’s future.

The candidates are Democrat Jamael Tito Brown, and independents Janet Tarpley, Sean McKinney and Cecil Monroe.

Bertram de Souza, The Vindicator’s editorial page editor, served as moderator.

Brown, a former city councilman and council president, said, “ I want to put together a team of ambassadors like Columbus and Akron,” he said.

McKinney, a former city buildings and grounds commissioner, said his administration would build an aggressive economic development team that promotes the city’s assets.

Tarpley, a former councilwoman, said she would market Youngstown and conduct an economic-development plan that would analyze the city to determine what kind of businesses are good fits.

Munroe, a Youngstown school substitute teacher and preacher, said he’ll make Youngstown more pro-business and his outsider status is a benefit.

For more on the candidates, read Wednesday's Vindicator or Vindy.com.