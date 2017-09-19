3 people charged with inciting riot after Georgia Tech vigil

ATLANTA (AP) — Three people face charges after violent clashes with campus police at Georgia Tech after a vigil for a student fatally shot by officers, a university spokesman said today.

Police shot and killed Scout Schultz, 21, Saturday night after the fourth-year student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Georgia Tech hasn't identified the officer who fired the fatal shot and has refused to release any information about the officers who confronted Schultz.

On Monday night, Georgia Tech issued alerts urging students to shelter indoors because of violent protests. Video posted on social media showed a campus police vehicle burning in the street and officers pinning people to the ground as onlookers shouted at them.

After Monday's peaceful vigil, about 50 protesters marched to the campus police department, university spokesman Lance Wallace said. A police vehicle was burned and two officers suffered minor injuries, with one taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Georgia Tech president G.P. "Bud" Peterson in a letter to the university community today said he believes the problems were caused by people "intent on creating a disturbance and inciting violence."