JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown, firefighters draw closer to new pact


Published: Mon, September 18, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City council on Wednesday will consider ratifying a three-year contract with its firefighters union that calls for members to wait until Jan. 1, 2019, to get a raise.

The union is concluding two days of voting on the contract Tuesday, said Tony Ciccone, its president. He said he expects members to approve the contract.

“It will pass,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll have any problems getting it passed.”

Deputy Law Director Rebecca Gerson said the administration is recommending council also approve the pact.

The proposed deal is retroactive to June 1 and expires May 31, 2020.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes