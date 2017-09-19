Youngstown, firefighters draw closer to new pact

YOUNGSTOWN — City council on Wednesday will consider ratifying a three-year contract with its firefighters union that calls for members to wait until Jan. 1, 2019, to get a raise.

The union is concluding two days of voting on the contract Tuesday, said Tony Ciccone, its president. He said he expects members to approve the contract.

“It will pass,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll have any problems getting it passed.”

Deputy Law Director Rebecca Gerson said the administration is recommending council also approve the pact.

The proposed deal is retroactive to June 1 and expires May 31, 2020.

