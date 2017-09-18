UPDATE | Man arrested in Warren investigation of prostitution, drug investigation

WARREN — Police this morning arrested Daniel J Blasco, 63 of this home on Kenilworth Avenue on prostitution-related charges.

The Warren Police Department conducted a month-long investigation, culminating in today's search warrant at the home and a temporary restraining order being issued in common pleas court.

Police allege the home is being used for prostitution, human trafficking and illegal drug activities.

Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court also approved a temporary restraining order today restraining anyone from occupying or using the property.

The warrant signed by Judge Terry Ivanchak of Warren Municipal Court was sought to search for evidence of human trafficking, compelling prostitution and drug charges, according to court documents.