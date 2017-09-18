Report: Car lodged under school bus; some students hurt

HAUGHTON, La. (AP) — Authorities say a car has crashed into a stopped Louisiana school bus, injuring as many as three students.

State Trooper Matt Harris tells The Associated Press that people in the car and the students were injured.

He said in an email that the bus had stopped to pick up students when it was hit shortly after 7 a.m. Monday in Haughton, about 10 miles east of Shreveport.

KTBS-TV reports that a helicopter ambulance was called, but students’ injuries apparently were minor.

Harris says he cannot confirm precise numbers and extent of injuries.

A photograph apparently taken from alongside the bus and posted on the station’s website shows only the rear wheels and trunk of the car visible behind the bus.

KTBS reports that the bus carried 34 students.