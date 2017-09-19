JOBS
Racism, privilege and free speech tackled during City Club forum


Published: Mon, September 18, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — There was standing room only for a forum on racism, white supremacy, anti-Semitism and xenophobia during the City Club of the Mahoning Valley’s inaugural “Views and Brews” discussion series.

tonight’s event featured three panelists, all Youngstown State University faculty: Jacob Labendz, director of Judaic and Holocaust Studies; Dolores Sisco, director of the American Studies department; and Tiffany Anderson, director of the Africana Studies program.

Tim Francisco, YSU English professor and a co-founder of the City Club of the Mahoning Valley, moderated the forum at Suzie's Dogs and Drafts downtown.

“We wanted to have a conversation regarding race, class and anti-Semitism for some time,” Francisco said. “The events surrounding Charlottesville [Va.] made the need for the conversation more urgent.”

One person was killed and several injured when white nationalists and counterprotesters clashed in Charlottesville in mid-August.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

