Protesters take break after marching for 4th day

ST. LOUIS (AP) — About 150 protesters are taking a break after marching through downtown St. Louis to object to the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.

The fourth day of protests after Jason Stockley was cleared in the 2011 shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith started Monday with a racially mixed crowd marching silently to city hall. Once there, they then began chanting loudly: “I know that we will win.”

The protesters then marched four blocks to a city court building, where they chanted again. The march was peaceful, and police blocked traffic to make sure the protesters were safe.

The protesters have dispersed since with plans for another rally Monday evening in University City, the site of destructive protests on Saturday.