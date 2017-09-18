JOBS
City police investigate after man shot


Published: Mon, September 18, 2017 @ 9:31 a.m.

CORRECTED — Earlier version had incorrect information about where the man was shot.

YOUNGSTOWN — Detectives are investigating after a 25-year-old man told police he was shot in the hand by the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend after his SUV was rammed about 12:35 p.m. Sunday at Loveless Avenue and Shehy Street.

Reports said the victim told police after he was rammed, the suspect got out and there was a fight before shots were fired.

Two vehicles were damaged by gunfire and police also collected a shell casing.

The victim was treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

