City police investigate after man shot

CORRECTED — Earlier version had incorrect information about where the man was shot.

YOUNGSTOWN — Detectives are investigating after a 25-year-old man told police he was shot in the hand by the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend after his SUV was rammed about 12:35 p.m. Sunday at Loveless Avenue and Shehy Street.

Reports said the victim told police after he was rammed, the suspect got out and there was a fight before shots were fired.

Two vehicles were damaged by gunfire and police also collected a shell casing.

The victim was treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.