North Carolina prof present free lecture Tuesday at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN — Susan Wolf, the Edna J. Koury Distinguished Professor of Philosophy at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, will present “Meaningfulness: A Third Dimension of the Good Life” at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Youngstown State University's Kilcawley Center in the Chestnut Room.

The lecture, which is free, is part of the Dr. Thomas and Albert Shipka Speaker Series and is presented by the YSU Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies.

During the lecture, Wolf will explore the idea that a good life is not just a happy one and a moral one – it is a meaningful one as well.