Meet the Employers Day is Wednesday at YSU


Published: Mon, September 18, 2017 @ 6:52 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University will host the semiannual WCBA Meet the Employers Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the atrium of Williamson Hall on campus.

There will be 57 employers attending the event which provides business students with an opportunity to network with employers one-on-one to discuss their organizations.

The event also provides employers the opportunity to identify talent for internships, co-ops and full-time positions.

Employers interested in recruiting WCBA students should call 330-941-3660.

