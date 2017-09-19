Meet the Employers Day is Wednesday at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN — Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University will host the semiannual WCBA Meet the Employers Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the atrium of Williamson Hall on campus.
There will be 57 employers attending the event which provides business students with an opportunity to network with employers one-on-one to discuss their organizations.
The event also provides employers the opportunity to identify talent for internships, co-ops and full-time positions.
Employers interested in recruiting WCBA students should call 330-941-3660.
