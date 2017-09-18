UPDATE | Mediator recommends 2 percent raises for YSU faculty

YOUNGSTOWN — The fact finder’s amended report recommends to increase Youngstown State University’s faculty pay 2% this year and $2.5% in each of the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The original report called for 2 percent increases each year for the faculty contract. That was subsequently amended.

“YSU professor salaries are at the very low end for both Ohio public universities and for comparable institutions,” states fact finder and mediator Susan Grody Ruben of the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals of Cleveland in her report. “YSU professor salaries have not even kept up with the rate of inflation.”

Grody’s report continues to say the raises each year would both balance YSU’s budgetary needs and make salaries more competitive.

The faculty union proposed the rate of inflation plus 2, 2.5 and 2.5 percent increases over the three-year contract and the YSU administration proposal of 1 percent each year.