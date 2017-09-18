JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly higher


Published: Mon, September 18, 2017 @ 9:48 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher on Wall Street in early trading as the market comes off its best week since the beginning of the year.

Technology companies and banks were among the biggest gainers early Monday. Chipmaker Nvidia jumped 3.8 percent and JPMorgan Chase rose 0.7 percent.

Aerospace manufacturer Orbital ATK soared 20 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Northrop Grumman.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,301. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,504. Both indexes closed at record highs on Friday.

The Nasdaq composite increased 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,466.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes