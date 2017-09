WARREN — Brian M. Dotson, 33, of Stanton Avenue, Niles, was sentenced to five years in prison today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after being convicted at trial on nine charges related to thefts from Johnny K’s Power Sports on Youngstown Road, Niles, in 2014.

Dotson was found guilty at trial last month before Judge Peter Kontos on theft of motorcycles and ATVs.