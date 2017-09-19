JOBS
Latest reevaluation shows Mahoning County property values remain stable


Published: Mon, September 18, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Property values around Mahoning County have more or less remained stable, according to tentative figures released by the county auditor.

“It shows there is still some vitality in this marketplace,” Auditor Ralph Meacham said.

Ohio law requires all county auditors to establish current property values every six years.

Integrity Appraisals of Austintown conducted the reevaluation by taking aerial and street-level photos, conducting site visits and looking at the sale prices of similar homes in similar neighborhoods that sold recently.

Comparing with values in 2016, the new values show residential values increased 1.9 percent, commercial 0.27 percent, industrial 3.4 percent and agricultural 9.1 percent.

The present residential value of $7.83 billion will increase to $7.98 billion under the new proposed values.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

