Justice DeWine in town to support Constitution Day

YOUNGSTOWN — Justice R. Patrick DeWine of the Ohio Supreme Court said Constitution Day is an important day in the history of the country.

“As someone who believes we have the most magnificent founding document that has worked well for [230] years, it’s a special day,” Justice DeWine said.

The justice, who has served on the state’s highest court since January, was at Youngstown State University today as a special guest judge for the school’s moot court team that held a public practice at Kilcawley Center’s Chestnut Room.

Constitution Day observes the adoption of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787 – it’s observed on an adjacent weekday when it falls on the weekend – as well as honors those who have become U.S. citizens.

YSU’s moot court team is among more than 350 college undergraduate teams in the country. The team, which argues hypothetical court cases, was ranked 11th in the nation last year.

The new ranking, based on a national competition, will be released next month. YSU officials say they expect the university’s team to make it into the top 10 this year.