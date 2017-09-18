Judge Sweeney rules man competent to stand trial in murder case

YOUNGSTOWN — A suspect in a February murder has been deemed competent to stand trial.

Judge Maureen Sweeney today made the determination in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after two separate evaluations found Terrell Martin, 37, of Winona Drive, understands the charges against and can assist in his own defense.

Martin is charged with aggravated murder for the Feb. 20 death of Zachary Howell, 40, in an SUV that belonged to him that was found burning behind a vacant home on Knapp Avenue on the far East Side.

Police said Howell was shot and killed before the SUV was set on fire.

Also indicted for Howell’s death was Lyric Moore, 21, of Tyrell Avenue. Her case is still pending.

Judge Sweeney’s ruling also encompasses three other cases Martin is charged in, all from 2016.