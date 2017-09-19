JOBS
Judge finds man competent to stand trial in homicide case


Published: Mon, September 18, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A suspect in a February homicide has been deemed competent to stand trial.

Judge Maureen Sweeney today made the determination in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after two separate evaluations found Terrell Martin, 37, of Winona Drive, understands the charges against him and can assist in his defense.

Martin is charged with aggravated murder in the Feb. 20 death of Zachary Howell, 40, in an SUV that belonged to him and was found burning behind a vacant home on Knapp Avenue on the far East Side. Police said Howell was shot and killed before the SUV was set on fire.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

