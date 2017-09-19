JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Former operator of Niles banquet hall gets probation for attempted Workers' Comp fraud


Published: Mon, September 18, 2017 @ 7:12 p.m.

WARREN — Robert M. Leonard of Cynthia Court, Niles, former operator of the McMenamy’s banquet hall on Youngstown Road, Niles, has been sentenced to two years’ probation after pleading guilty to one count of misdemeanor attempted workers' compensation fraud.

Leonard, 68, received the sentence today from Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. Authorities said Leonard failed to pay workers' compensation payments of $13,024 from 2012 to 2015.

He previously paid the $13,024 in restitution. McMenamy's closed earlier this year.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes