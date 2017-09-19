Former operator of Niles banquet hall gets probation for attempted Workers' Comp fraud

WARREN — Robert M. Leonard of Cynthia Court, Niles, former operator of the McMenamy’s banquet hall on Youngstown Road, Niles, has been sentenced to two years’ probation after pleading guilty to one count of misdemeanor attempted workers' compensation fraud.

Leonard, 68, received the sentence today from Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. Authorities said Leonard failed to pay workers' compensation payments of $13,024 from 2012 to 2015.

He previously paid the $13,024 in restitution. McMenamy's closed earlier this year.