Eastbound lanes of I-80 shut down by early morning crashes

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two crashes moments apart on eastabound Interstate 80 caused minor injuries to two people at 1:15 a.m. today and shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway near Salt Springs Road for two hours.

The first crash involved Zoe L. Phillips, 18, of Wilkes Barre, Pa., who drove off the right side of the road, hitting a guardrail, then went off the left side fo the road, striking a concrete construction barrier and then hit the guardrail on the other side again.

She sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Alcohol was not a factor. Phillips, who was wearing a seat belt, was cited for failure to control.

In the second crash, two vehicles behind Phillips slowed for the crash, but a semi tractor trailer driver, James Howard, 65, of Charlottesville, Va., failed to stop, hitting the back of a pickup truck driven by Jonah Close, 18, of Erie, Pa., which hit the back of a Ford Escape driven by Thomas Vaughn, 25, of Jackson Center, Pa.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts. Vaughn suffered minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.

Howard was cited for failure to maintain an assured clear distance.

A small amount of oil was leaked at the scene and was cleaned up by the Weathersfield Fire Department.

All lanes were reopened.