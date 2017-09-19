Boardman Civic Association has 2017 candidates, issues forum

BOARDMAN — While Ohio leads the country in terms of drug-overdose deaths, it ranks 50th in the nation in terms of its state spending on child welfare.

And, if the state were to double its spending for children’s services, it would still rank 50th.

Representatives of Mahoning County Children Services highlighted those statistics tonight at the Boardman Civic Association’s Candidates and Issues event. The annual forum aims to inform the public about what will be on the November ballot.

