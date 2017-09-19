JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Boardman Civic Association has 2017 candidates, issues forum


Published: Mon, September 18, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

BOARDMAN — While Ohio leads the country in terms of drug-overdose deaths, it ranks 50th in the nation in terms of its state spending on child welfare.

And, if the state were to double its spending for children’s services, it would still rank 50th.

Representatives of Mahoning County Children Services highlighted those statistics tonight at the Boardman Civic Association’s Candidates and Issues event. The annual forum aims to inform the public about what will be on the November ballot.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes