Terror alert downgraded in Britain after 2nd arrest in subway bombing

LONDON

British police made progress Sunday in their frantic pursuit of suspects and evidence connected to the bomb that partially exploded on a packed London subway, leading counter-terrorism officials to lower the country's threat level because they no longer considered a fresh attack to be imminent.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced the downgraded terror threat level hours after London police said a second suspect was in custody and a second property was being searched in connection with Friday's attack that injured 30 people.

Rudd cautioned that the investigation was ongoing and that Britain still faced a substantial threat even though the terror level had been reset to "severe" from "critical."

"Severe still means that an attack is highly likely, so I would urge everybody to be vigilant but not alarmed," she said.

The advancing investigation was good news for London commuters who had anticipated heading to work on Monday morning while police were racing to round up suspects before they could hit the city again.

Mark Rowley, who heads the police counter-terrorism operation, said the traveling public still would see an increased police and military presence in the coming days.