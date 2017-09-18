Rock-throwing, violence mar Sunday night protests in St. Louis

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS

St. Louis police made several arrests Sunday night as protesters broke windows and damaged property during a third night of demonstrations over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged in the shooting death of a black man.

After organizers announced the demonstration had ended, a few dozen people continued to march downtown and some in the crowd started knocking over large potted plants and throwing objects through windows.

Buses carrying police in full riot gear and shields arrived near the downtown location where police said significant property damage was reported following an hours-long nonviolent protest Sunday afternoon and evening.

At least seven people were taken into custody.

Heading into a third night of protests, organizers said they were frustrated that a few people who have caused trouble at night could make it harder to spread their nonviolent message.