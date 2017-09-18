Ohio State fall enrollment increases to 66,444

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio



Ohio State University says overall fall enrollment hit record highs to include the main campus in Columbus.

The university said Friday that enrollment was 66,444 students overall and 59,837 in Columbus.

The university said incoming freshmen had the highest ACT scores to date for new students and a record of 1,542 minorities in the first-year class.

The total number of minority students on all campuses rose to just over 6 percent at 13,065 students, also a record.