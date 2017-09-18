Mahoning Valley raises $268K for hurricane relief in Texas, Florida

Staff report

VIENNA

Vienna Township Volunteer Fire Department raised $4,584 during a boot drive last week for victims of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. That helps increase the total raised locally to $268,244 to provide shelter, food, clothing and other essentials to those affected by hurricane devastation, said Karen Conklin, executive director of the Lake to River Chapter of the American Red Cross.

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our community. The need is great and it will continue long after it is no longer making headlines,” Conklin said.

The Red Cross is part of a large team of agencies and organizations responding to those in need from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. To date, more than 50 Red Cross volunteers and staff from Northeast Ohio have been deployed.

More volunteers and financial donations are still needed. To volunteer, call 330-392-2551. To donate, call the same number or mail a check to 3530 Belmont Ave., Youngstown 44505 or visit redcross.org/neo.