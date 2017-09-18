Driver crashes through garage, hits home in Warren

Staff report

WARREN

A driver whom a witness believed to have overdosed and appeared to not be breathing crashed though a garage and hit a neighbor’s house at about 4:10 a.m. Sunday, according to the Trumbull County 911 Center

The crash occurred in the 1700 block of Parkman Road N.W. near the intersections of Denison Drive N.W. and Clemmens Avenue N.W.

According to witnesses, a female passenger in the vehicle ran from the scene. The condition of the driver was not available Sunday night from the 911 Center or Warren City police.