Boardman man dressed as clown arrested after chasing daughter


Published: Sun, September 17, 2017 @ 4:24 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Boardman man has been charged after chasing his 6-year-old daughter around a neighborhood while wearing a clown mask and another man is charged with firing a gun

Police say the girl first jumped into a stranger’s car and then ran into a stranger’s apartment while screaming that a clown was chasing her on Lemans Drive on Saturday night.

Police say a man in the apartment building came outside and fired a gunshot into the ground.

The father told police he chased his daughter to discipline her for behavioral issues instead of spanking her. He’s been charged with child endangering and inducing panic.

Police say the man who fired the gunshot has been charged with using weapons while intoxicated.

Both are expected in court Tuesday.

