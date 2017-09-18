1 killed, 4 seriously injured in Trumbull crashes

Staff report

NILES/HOWLAND/WARREN

A North Jackson man was killed and three others seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 12:51 a.m. Sunday on Belmont Avenue in the city.

In Warren, a man was critically injured when his all-terrain vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier Sunday on Dana Street N.E. near Paige Avenue N.E.

Dead of injuries from the Niles crash is Thomas Bowers, 19, of North Jackson, who was ejected from the vehicle when the driver, Dyllin Connors, 18, of Austintown, lost control traveling north on Belmont, went over a set of railroad tracks and lost control. The vehicle traveled off the left side of Belmont and overturned, said the Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post.

There were five occupants in the vehicle. The right-front passenger, James Geidner, 19, of Youngstown, was treated and released at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Three other occupants, who were not wearing seat belts, were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, with serious injuries. Their identities were not released pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending, the OSHP said.

The man who crashed his all-terrain vehicle into a concrete barrier in Warren, whose name has not been released, was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital where he is in critical condition with a serious head injury.

