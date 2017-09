Youngstown State is using its ground game to grind down Central Connecticut State as the Penguins have a 31-0 lead at halftime.

Nathan Mays, starting in relief of the injured Hunter Wells, ripped off a 39-yard touchdown run. He has 94 rushing yards and 92 passing. Tight end Shane Kuhn punched in a 1-yard score.

Central Connecticut State has put up just 118 yards of offense.