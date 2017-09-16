YSU routs Central Connecticut State

Youngstown State saw its eight quarter shutout streak end, still trounced Central Connecticut State, 59-6.

The teams starters left the game in the third quarter with the game out of hand well before halftime.

Nathan Mays rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns while starting in placing of the injured Hunter Wells. Christian Turner collected his first rushing touchdown and Tevin McCaster had his longest run on a 60-yard TD run.

Right tackle Cam Fraser was injured in the win.

Ma'lik Richmond, who is currently suing the university he attends, collected his first collegiate tackle.