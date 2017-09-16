JOBS
Video on dads to be shown Tuesday before panel discussion


Published: Sat, September 16, 2017 @ 9:02 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Greater Youngstown Community Dialogue On Racism and the Mahoning Youngstown Infant Mortality Coalition is inviting the community to view the video “Dads Do Matter” and to attend a panel discussion involving participants in the video.

The video and panel discussion will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Hitchcock Auditorium of the Renaissance Place, 345 Oakhill Ave.

The video is the groups’ response to the effort to reduce infant mortality in Youngstown and the surrounding area, to encourage fathers to be active participants in the lives of their children and provide suggestions about ways and resources to facilitate their efforts.

GYCDOR is a 2-year-old grass-roots organization formed by concerned citizens after the racially violent incidents in our country.

Read more about it in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

