McCaster's career run has Penguins ahead

Tevin McCaster had the longest run of his career on Saturday, going 60 yards for a touchdown to help put Youngstown State ahead of Central Connecticut State 14-0 with the first quarter of play in the books.

Christian Turner scored his first career rushing touchdown on a 3-yard run in the final minute of the quarter.

Left tackle Justin Spencer went down with a left leg injury. Cam Fraser moved from right tackle to left and Jeff Rotherham came in at right tackle to cover for his absence. Spencer was able to walk off the field on his own power.

Redshirt-freshman Samuel St. Surin caught his first pass for 10 yards.