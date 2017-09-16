Ma'lik Richmond enters game against CCSU

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Ma'lik Richmond has played his first downs of football since 2014.

Richmond, one of two former Steubenville High School football player found delinquent of sexual assault in 2012, appeared in a series late in the third quarter of YSU's game against Central Connecticut State University. He played for three plays and did not record any stats.

Richmond sued YSU on Wednesday after the university sent a campuswide email saying he could only be a practice player. A court issued a temporary restraining order Thursday forbidding YSU from barring Richmond from play.

YSU was pounding CCSU 52-6 after three quarters of play this afternoon at Stambaugh Stadium.