Ma'lik Richmond dressed for football team against Central Connecticut State


Published: Sat, September 16, 2017 @ 1:44 p.m.

Sophomore defensive end Ma'lik Richmond is in uniform for the first time this season as the Youngstown State football is facing Central Connecticut State.

Richmond, who's presence on the team is controversial because of him being found delinquent of sexual assault charges in 2012, has taken YSU to court over his playing time.

Richmond was brought into the team in January, but when this information went public, it spawned controversy and a petition to have him removed from the team.

The university responded by sending out a campus-wide email stating Richmond is on the team, but only as a practice player.

