Getting taste of outdoors today at Boardman Park celebration

BOARDMAN

Three-year-old Ella Francis’ aim was to have as much fun as possible, and in more ways than one, she hit the mark.

“I went on the tractor,” the Boardman girl said excitedly. “I looked at the fish.”

She also put her archery skills to the test by hitting a target on the sixth try – which was one of the activities she and many other children enjoyed during Saturday’s annual Outdoor Family Fun Day in and near Boardman Park’s Lariccia Family Community Center.

Sponsoring the four-hour family-friendly event were Guardian Protection Services, Armstrong Wireless, Boardman Subaru, the Davey Tree Expert Co. and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

“It’s just a great community event and a great way for people to find out about things outside, or getting you outside,” explained Karen McCallum, Boardman Park’s recreation director.

The fest was free, but attendees were asked to bring nonperishable food items that will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, noted Jessica Havalo, a park employee.

In addition, monetary donations are to benefit the American Red Cross’s hurricane-relief efforts that are helping people impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which caused flooding and major damage in much of Houston and Florida, respectively, McCallum noted.

The event also gave Ella her first shot at archery, said her proud mother, Stephanie Francis.

