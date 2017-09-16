Austintown BOE candidates field questions at forum today

AUSTINTOWN

Two candidates running for Austintown Board of Education participated in a question and answer event Saturday afternoon at Upper Room Ministries, 4009 Elmwood Ave.

Meet Our Candidates Night, organized by political group Flip The Austintown School Board, saw candidates Robin Krempasky and David Daichendt fielding questions submitted to the group’s affiliated Facebook page and from the audience.

Flip The Board publicly supports Kempasky, Daichendt, Don Sherwood and Omar Jadue in the Nov. 7 election. The group is opposed to the current board members

The candidates are vying for three open seats on the board.

Jadue and Sherwood declined to participate in Saturday’s event.

A hot topic among Austintown residents is the schools’ open-enrollment policy.

Read what they had to say about that and other topics in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.