JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Austintown BOE candidates field questions at forum today


Published: Sat, September 16, 2017 @ 8:13 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Two candidates running for Austintown Board of Education participated in a question and answer event Saturday afternoon at Upper Room Ministries, 4009 Elmwood Ave.

Meet Our Candidates Night, organized by political group Flip The Austintown School Board, saw candidates Robin Krempasky and David Daichendt fielding questions submitted to the group’s affiliated Facebook page and from the audience.

Flip The Board publicly supports Kempasky, Daichendt, Don Sherwood and Omar Jadue in the Nov. 7 election. The group is opposed to the current board members

The candidates are vying for three open seats on the board.

Jadue and Sherwood declined to participate in Saturday’s event.

A hot topic among Austintown residents is the schools’ open-enrollment policy.

Read what they had to say about that and other topics in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes