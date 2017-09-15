JOBS
UPDATED | YSU appeals order allowing Ohio man to play football


Originally Published: 11:36 a.m., September 15, 2017 and  Updated 12:40 p.m., September 15, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University filed a notice in U.S. District Court that it would appeal Judge Benita Y. Pearson’s ruling granting a temporary restraining order to Ma’lik Richmond.

Pearson ruled that YSU could not forbid Ma’lik from participating in football games for any reason other than a coaching decision made using the same criteria used to judge other players.

Richmond was one of two Steubenville High School football players found delinquent by a juvenile court judge in the highly-publicized 2012 rape case.

The appeal will be filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati.

