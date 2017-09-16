YSU appeal denied, so Richmond will be on Saturday field

YOUNGSTOWN

Look for Ma’lik Richmond to be on the sidelines today for Youngstown State University against Central Connecticut State University.

A federal appeals court declined YSU’s request to stop Richmond, convicted of rape as a teenager, from playing on the team.

YSU had appealed a federal judge’s decision Friday allowing Richmond to play to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.

Judge Benita Y. Pearson issued a temporary restraining order Thursday forbidding YSU from barring Richmond from athletic competition for any reason other than a coaching decision made using the same criteria used to judge other players for 14 days.

The appeals court, however, said YSU failed to show a temporary order allowing Richmond back on the team “has serious or irreparable consequences.”

No further appeal by the university is planned for now, said Dan Tierney, a spokesman for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which represents the university.

Read more about the situation in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.