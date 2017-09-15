Youngstown schools expanded after-school program for K-8 starts Sept. 25

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools will provide an expanded after-school program beginning Sept. 25.

This year’s program is for kindergarten through eighth-graders and will include academics, fun enrichment activities and exposure to fundamental sports skills.

Sessions begin immediately after school and run until 6:30 p.m. for the elementary schools and until 6 p.m. at Rayen Early College Intermediate School.

Dinner and a healthy snack as well as busing home will be provided by the school district, and it’s all free to families.

The district is partnering with the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, which offers its Success After 6 program at Williamson, Taft, Paul C. Bunn, Martin Luther King Jr. and William Holmes McGuffey elementary schools, in the after-school initiative. Success After 6 services kindergarten through sixth-graders.

